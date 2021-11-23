Tottenham announced pre-tax losses of £80.2 million ($107.7 million) for the financial year ending June 2021 on Tuesday with the club’s total debts a rising £100m to £706m.
Spurs have counted the cost of the coronavirus pandemic more than most as it struck shortly after the club opened a new 63,000 capacity stadium at a cost of £1.2 billion.
Due to games being played behind closed doors during lockdown, match receipts were down to £1.9m compared to £94.5m in 2020.
“The financial results published for our year ended 30 June, 2021, reflect the challenging period of the pandemic and the incredibly damaging timing of COVID-19 coinciding, as it did, with the opening of our stadium in April, 2019,” said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.
