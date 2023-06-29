Spanish Formula One great Fernando Alonso and his compatriot Carlos Sainz said on Thursday they remain close friends despite the former’s Aston Martin car being more competitive with the latter’s Ferrari this year.

Two-time world champion Alonso, 41, and Sainz will clash on the track again this weekend in the Austrian Grand Prix but they ridiculed reports back in Spain they have fallen out.

Alonso blasted the level of journalism in Spain as “low” adding “we try to avoid our country, unfortunately, for many things”.

Alonso has been a revelation this year in a drive he picked up after fellow former world champion Sebastian Vettel retired at the end of last season — the Spaniard drove for Alpine the previous two campaigns.

Read the full story on SportsDesk...