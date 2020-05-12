Esplora Interactive Science Centre and the Malta National Aquarium are joining forces to bring online content to families during the coronavirus crisis.

Esplora Interactive Science Centre, Kalkara and the Malta National Aquarium, Saint Paul’s Bay, have teamed up to bring science closer to people through Facebook.

Ever since the pandemic outbreak, both centres have worked in their own ways to pursue their science communication endeavours.

Esplora’s science communicators and the aquarium aquarists will be producing online content aimed for children. This content, related to the ocean and conservation, will be posted on Facebook in the coming weeks.

The first online session on Facebook will be streamed live on Thursday, May 14 at 3pm on @esploramalta and @maltanationalaquarium respectively.

To prepare for the first online activity, A Peek Into The Sea, people are invited to like and follow the Esplora and Malta National Aquarium Facebook pages.