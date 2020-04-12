In the past four weeks the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) has transformed its operations in order to be able to provide all its services and customer support online. This was possible thanks to the investment done in recent years. We are intent on keeping both our employees and customers safe while still providing our full range of services.

Our teams of experts are working around the clock to process, without delay, applications linked to medical supplies and services. A fast-track process has been put in place for the authorisation to place sanitisers on the market; this to ensure an adequate and timely supply to meet the increasing demand. Over 1,300 tests on medical gases have been provided during these crucial times, in support of the health authorities’ efforts to extend their facilities.

We have handled well over 2,000 enquiries and requests for information, primarily dealing with cancelled travel plans and other cancellation issues faced by consumers. During these unprecedented times we are communicating constantly with operators to find a right balance between their situation and consumers’ rights.

Our inspectorate is carrying out an extensive price monitoring of essential foods and other health products such as sanitisers and masks and is following up claims of potential abuse. A rigorous approach is being promoted to ensure fair-mindedness, informed policy decisions and protection of consumers.

Inspections regarding product safety of items sold online have also been stepped up. We are in constant communication with our counterparts at EU level to ensure best practice development and implementation.

Our competent employees have risen to the occasion and we are encouraged by business operators and stakeholders working in the consumer field, who have all shown to be committed to build trust through a flexible approach and understanding in these turbulent times.

One may access our online services at the website below.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt

Odette Vella, Director, Information and Research Directorate