What are the democratic and representative mechanisms at the base of the European Union? How do they work and what are the relationships between European institutions? And, above all, how can the communication gap perceived between the European Union and Maltese citizens be reduced through journalistic work? European elections 2024 and the role of journalists, Voting system: socio-political context.

Trying to answer these questions together with many other questions, is the goal of the co-funded course of the European Parliament's Training Programme for young journalists to be held in Malta from February 1 to 3, 2024. The initiative is organised by the Gazzetta di Malta of the Italian Maltese Chamber of Commerce and Will Italia, the most important Italian digital magazine with over 1.5 million followers, and offers the opportunity to 20 people to participate with an innovative training and professional networking path.

Journalists, communicators, and content creators with no more than three years of experience and who have already completed a first course of study (such as a bachelor's degree or a professional course) can apply.

On the last day of the event, it will be possible to interact with outgoing European parliamentarians.

To apply, simply submit the application form through this link by January 29, 2024, attaching your CV and inserting links to published articles and motivation to participate in the course.

During the three days, participants will be subject to practical tests such as creating digital content with graphic software, photo editing, video editing, writing and creating a social media post.

Participants who have successfully completed the course will be able to participate in a further selection for the realisation of a second training module to be held in Brussels, which will allow them to take part in meetings and training at the European Parliament headquarters.

On January 17, an introductory webinar will be held at 12pm. In order to connect, just visit www.gazzettadimalta.com.

For more information, e-mail info@gazzettadimalta.com or call 2124 4895.