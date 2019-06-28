The concert Il Mondo Canta Maria was held at the Madonna ta’ Pinu shrine in collaboration with Radio Kolbe. The concert was part of the festivities marking the 400th anniversary of the painting of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary by Amadeo Perugino and the closure of the Marian Year organised by the Gozo Diocese.
Artists included Roberto Martucci, Marco Tanduo, Aurelio Pittino and the Modica Gospel Choir. They were joined by local singers Miriam Christine Borg, Debbie Scerri and baritone Charles Buttigieg. Lelio Spiteri presented the musical event.
The concert Il Mondo Canta Maria was held at the Madonna ta’ Pinu shrine in collaboration with Radio Kolbe. The concert was part of the festivities marking the 400th anniversary of the painting of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary by Amadeo Perugino and the closure of the Marian Year organised by the Gozo Diocese.
Login
or
Do not have an account?Sign Up
Comments not loading?
We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.