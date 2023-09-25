Clothes, foodstuffs and humanitarian aid are being collected at the Ħal Far Open Centre in aid of victims of the flooding in Derna, Libya.

The flash flood, which witnesses likened to a tsunami, broke through two ageing dams on September 10 after a hurricane-strength storm lashed the area around Derna, a port city in Libya's east.

On Saturday the official death toll passed 3,800, and international aid groups have said 10,000 or more people may be missing.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, the Muslim community’s Imam Mohammed Elsadi and AWAS’ Chief Executive Clayton Xuereb visited the centre on Monday.

Camilleri said the government immediately took up Elsadi’s plea for Maltese aid as it was committed to assisting the Libyan population in such a difficult time.

Last week, Prime Minister Robert Abela called for more aid from bigger states to Libya when addressing the United Nations General Assembly.

On Monday Elsadi said the community was grateful for Libya’s aid, over the years, to Muslims living in Malta. This aid, he said, was now being reciprocated.

Elsadi acknowledged the support the government gave Libya over the past two weeks.

Provisions are being accepted at the Ħal Far Open Centre till October 2.