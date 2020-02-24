A thief who ripped security tags off clothes and then walked out of the Birkirkara store with more than €500 worth of apparel has been conditionally discharged after filing an early guilty plea.

Niko Zammit, a 25-year old living at Floriana, was arrested and charged with aggravated theft, pleading guilty to having made off with some €550.80 worth of clothing and other merchandise from the sportswear store at Psaila Street, Birkirkara.

The man has a drug problem, a court heard.

Four years ago, he had snatched the handbag of an elderly woman, making off with some €80 in cash and a mobile phone.

The 68-year old victim had suffered a dislocated shoulder as a result.

In view of the accused’s early guilty plea and the fact that the prosecution did not insist upon an effective jail term the court, presided over by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, conditionally discharged the man for two years.

The court further ordered him to refund €550.80 to the store owners within six months from date of judgment.