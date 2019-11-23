Following the success of its swaps in Gozo, VogueXchange is hosting its first clothes swap event in Malta.

Vogue Xchange, founded by Tonya Lehtinen, is a sustainable fashion movement that is making waves in Gozo and Malta.

Its swap events provide the opportunity to recycle quality clothing, which can be exchanged for tokens that are then used to purchase other fashion items.

Proceeds from VogueXchange swaps help support Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar.

The clothes swap is taking place at the 3 Cities Auberge, 21/22, Oratory Street, Cospicua, today between 10.30am and 2.30pm and on Sunday from 1.30 to 5pm.