In line with the European Union’s GDPR rules that require cloud-based companies to not transfer personal data to servers overseas, including the US, without privacy safeguards, Microsoft has just announced that all personal data from its cloud users will remain inside the EU.

This development makes Microsoft the first major cloud provider to offer this level of data residency in Europe.

“This significant step which now concerns cloud users’ data, follows last year’s rollout of the EU Data Boundary through which we had enabled the storage and processing of customer data within the boundary for Microsoft 365, Azure, Power Platform and Dynamics 365 services. It is also a decisive step that ensures that our cloud services respect European values,” says Julie Brill, Corporate Vice President and Chief Privacy Officer.

The enhancements to the EU Data Boundary for the Microsoft Cloud focus on three areas.

First, Microsoft is expanding its local storage and processing commitments to now include all personal data within the boundary including pseudonymized personal data. Secondly, Microsoft will be providing customers with a clear and comprehensive view of the data handling, limited transfers, and data protection processes. Thirdly, Microsoft will deploy virtual desktop infrastructure for remote data access for monitoring activity and system health.