Malta will ring in the new year in cloudy dry weather while the mercury continues to rise, resulting in the air temperature exceeding the climatic norm for this time of year.

The pleasant weather on New Year's Eve will be characterised by light, west-southwesterly winds.

Partly to rather cloudy weather with light winds blowing from a westerly direction will become west-south-westerly later in the day. The same winds are forecast for Monday, the first day of the new year.

The maximum temperature is set to peak at 18°C between Sunday and Monday.

While the air temperature is expected to drop to a cooler 11°C overnight, these conditions are more pleasant than those registered in 2014 when the mercury dropped to a crisp 2.8°C just before the clock struck midnight.

Stronger winds are forecast for the second and third days of January as a rather strong force four to five wind will blow from a west-southwest direction on Wednesday.

Despite the cloudy and windy conditions, the air temperature is expected to remain relatively warm, with the maximum temperature ranging between 18°C and 20°C, while the minimum temperature reaches 13°C.