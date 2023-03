Belgian side Club Brugge sacked English coach Scott Parker on Wednesday after they were thrashed 7-1 on aggregate by Benfica in the last 16 of the Champions League.

“Scott Parker is no longer head coach of Club Brugge,” the club said on Twitter.

Parker, the former Fulham and Bournemouth manager, was a surprise hire on December 31, but lasted just 12 games at Brugge.

