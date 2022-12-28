Belgian side Club Brugge on Wednesday sacked its coach Carl Hoefkens due to disappointing domestic results, despite him guiding the outsiders to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

CEO Vincent Mannaert praised the former Belgium international defender as a “club man through and through”.

“His role in the successful Champions League campaign this season should not be underestimated,” a statement said.

But Mannaert said “our choices last summer did not bring the desired level of play and results in the league and the Belgian Cup”.

Hoefkens, 44, was a surprise choice when he was appointed as head coach in May after three seasons as assistant manager.

