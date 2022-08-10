The Executive Board of the Malta FA convened for its first meeting of the 2022-23 season at the Centenary Hall on Tuesday.

One of the main items on the agenda was the approval of the main club incentive schemes for season 2022-23, namely the Development Pot, the Administrator Scheme and the Facility Maintenance Scheme, across the three categories - Premier League, Challenge League, and National Amateur League.

To further incentivise clubs to grant more playing opportunities to young players in the Premier League, the fee for every appearance by an Under-19 player has been increased to €500 while the appearance money for every U-21 player in the top division has remained unchanged at €400.

A new scheme has been introduced for clubs in the National Amateur League who will be entitled to €1,000 in financial assistance to cover part of the expenses in areas such as audit fees, course fees for coaching and administrative staff, external qualified administrator compensation (not a management committee member) and technical equipment.

