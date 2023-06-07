AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini has stepped down from his role as the club's technical director, the Serie A side announced on Tuesday, amid reports of tensions with the club's American owners.

"Paolo Maldini concludes his role at the club," Milan said in a statement.

"We thank him for his years of service in the role, contributing to the return to the Champions League and to winning the Scudetto in 2021/22."

The statement added that Maldini's "day-to-day duties will be performed by a team working in close integration with the first team manager, ultimately reporting to the CEO".

In recent days, the Italian press had mentioned tensions with Gerry Cardinale, owner of RedBird Capital Partners who bought the club in August 2022, in particular concerning recruitment choices.

