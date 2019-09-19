To many, the world of football is predominately dominated by large amounts of lucrative money; players being transferred for extravagant amounts, sponsors paying through the roof for exclusive branding and media outlets outbidding their rivals to have the exclusive right to showcase prestigious international competitions.

However unfortunately, not every club manages to benefit from these riches, with many clubs behind the scenes struggling to meet their monthly wage bill or loan repayments.

2019-20 was overshadowed by the shocking news that two English teams were on the brink of collapse; Bolton Wanderers and Bury.

Whilst the Wanderers have so far managed to live on by the skin of their teeth for another day, unfortunately Bury were not so lucky and have sadly been expelled from the English Football League following the collapse of an alleged takeover deal at the eleventh hour.

The sudden ‘disappearance’ of a club that had been in existence for 134 years raised serious questions on how clubs are being run and what checks and balances are being carried out by the Football League, not only in England but also across the world.

Bury’s collapse came at a time when the top-tier clubs in England had spent a combined total of £1.41 billion on transfers in the transfer window leading up to the start of season 2019-20, with Manchester United alone shelling out £80 million for one player.

From a geographical point of view, Bury was sandwiched between two of the richest clubs in the world; Manchester United and Manchester City respectively.

Whilst of course wealth plays a big role in the running of a club, deep down it essentially boils down to how such club is run and managed, including using such wealth, even if limited, in a responsible way.

Prior to the taking over of a club, prospective owners must undergo a “fit and proper test”, with each national football association tweaking the adaptation of such test to its own accord.

The aim of such test is to prevent people who have been involved in corporate insolvencies, and/or convicted of a serious criminal offence/s and/or have been convicted of breaches of the domestic league from being involved in the ownership or management of a club.

‘Fit and proper test’

Such test is designed to protect the image and integrity of the league and participating clubs.

The successful application of such test should ensure that those who are entrusted with the management of a club operate in a sustainable manner. Still, sometimes such test has failed due to a variety of reasons.

Of course, the test alone cannot guarantee a successful club management but can only act as a platform to prevent unfit entities from taking over of a club.

The running of a club differs from that of any other business venture. In the case of a football club, the stakeholders are the fans, with many of them even going so far as to claim that the club belongs to them.

The investment that comes from such fans relates to their support; amongst them purchasing club merchandise and match ticket.

In return, such fans receive emotional gratification, such as having a great cup run, winning promotion or even avoiding relegation on the last day of the season.

To ensure sound management, clubs should ensure that a capable manager is employed, and one who has the complete backing of the club’s management.

Ideally such manager is given a long mandate to perform, and not just a few months as sometimes the norm seems to be.

Continuity can breed success and allows the manager to pursue further the development of the team within the club’s philosophy and targets.

All the income that a club derives should be used to run the club and ensure it is kept afloat, ensuring payments of salaries and bills are done on a timely manner and of paramount importance investing money back into the club, for example at academy level.

Sadly, club owners use the income generated to fund their own external, non-football-related debts at the expense of the running and further development of the club.

The assets that belong to a club should be maximised to their best possibility; advertising spaces, sponsorship relations and deriving income from the rental of stadium space for corporate events when matches are not being played.

Whilst every club wishes to have the best players donning their club jerseys, they must always keep their feet firmly on the ground and be realistic of the economic situation.

Club management must always ensure that the club does not enter into any transaction which will ultimately result in a recipe for disaster for the club.

Whilst respecting the notion of sport autonomy, there is a need for national football authorities to monitor further the operations of their member participants and to scrutinise in further detail clubs’ finances to ensure that no further clubs suddenly ‘disappear’ overnight due to bad management.