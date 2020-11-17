Qatar will host the coronavirus-delayed Club World Cup, an important test event ahead of the 2022 World Cup, in February, FIFA said on Tuesday.

The virus has thrown the sporting calendar into chaos with organisers forced to postpone flagship events like the Olympics and Euro 2020, while other events have been cancelled outright.

The Club World Cup, which had been due to be played in Doha in December of this year, will instead be held from February 1 to 11, 2021.

The competition sees club champions from the six regional confederations and the champions of the host nation, Qatar’s Al-Duhail, brought together for the annual contest.

Bayern Munich are due to take part after winning last season’s UEFA Champions League.

