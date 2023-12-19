Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the European champions are privileged to be in Saudi Arabia, aiming to win the Club World Cup for the first time, despite raising concerns over an expanded version of the competition.

After winning the Champions League for the first time in June, Guardiola is aiming to “close the circle” by completing his trophy haul in charge of the English champions.

City face Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds in the semi-finals on Tuesday with the winners facing either Egypt’s Al Ahly or Fluminense of Brazil in Friday’s final.

“It’s Manchester City’s first time here and it is a pleasure to be here,” Guardiola told a pre-match press conference in Jeddah.

“We take it as a privilege, it’s an honour to be here. To be sitting here and play tomorrow means you have done something exceptional in the past. We have to take it, play a game tomorrow and deserve to be in the final.”

