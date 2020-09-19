Joseph Portelli has reiterated his determination to turn the fortunes of sleeping giants Ħamrun Spartans as the Premier League club presented their team for the new season during a news conference yesterday.

Portelli, the Gozitan entrepreneur, has joined the Spartans this summer as their main sponsor and had immediately made it clear that he wanted to put the club on a solid foundation and implement a professional set up that would see the club not only become financially sustainable but also to finally challenge for the main domestic honours.

