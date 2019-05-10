Clubs will shortly receive compensation for having players involved with the National side.

This was announced on Thursday afternoon by Malta FA Secretary General Angelo Chetcuti during the last Council Meeting prior to the Annual General Meeting.

The amount will be divided between 16 matches, 10 from Qualifiers, six from the recent UEFA Nations League, €3400 per club per call-up per player.

First payment to clubs is expected to be made in January 2020.

Meanwhile it was announced that Malta FA Technical Director Robert Gatt offered his resignation with his last day in his role will be 30th July.

Gatt has occupied this role for the past eight years but believes the time is right for him to make way for a new candidate.

President Darmanin Demajo conveyed his gratitude for Robert Gatt’s work and dedication, saying, “Robert will be recognised for his sterling job he always did, serving his role with passion and always having football education and development of Youth Sector at heart.

Another important news coming out of this June council was the approval by all members following the Executive committee’s proposal to have an MFA President’s election every four years instead of three as it has been so far.

Meanwhile, this was last Malta FA Council Meeting for Norman Darmanin Demajo at the helm as President following the already announced confirmation that his successor will be elected following the 20th July AGM.

“I feel humbled and honoured for serving the Association for the past nine years.

“It has been an unforgettable journey in which I’ve made a lot of football friends, and was always my pleasure to serve and strive tirelessly for the good of Maltese football”

Meanwhile Franz Tabone was announced as second winner of this year’s Presidents award, hence joining Fr.Hilary who was also awarded with same award during MFA Awards night on May 24th.

Darmanin Demajo hailed the contribution given by Tabone in the past 8 years by giving a profile to the role and above all creating awareness about integrity issues in the game.

During the Council Meeting there was also the approval of Council Members, Club delegates and committee members of all the clubs and member associations who are part of the MFA family.

Moreover, the Malta FA has been granted the sum of €50,000 from UEFA for refugees fund that will benefit FSR department.

Another grant was awarded by the UEFA Foundation for Children for a project submitted by the MFA for a football facility to be developed at the ST Joseph Institue, Santa Venera.

Other funds claimed by the Association included a National Disaster Grant following the inclement weather in February that left havoc in the sports facilities of most of the clubs.

An application was made with request partially accepted, thus from this National Disaster Fund, UEFA will donate 50% of the amount requested, and the MaltaFA will be banking on a sum of €193,000 that will eventually be beneficial for all the clubs to repair all damage caused by the 24th February storm.