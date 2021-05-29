Barcelona are this year’s EuroLeague finalists together with Anadolu Efes, after the Catalans beat Olimpia Milano with a last-second winner from Cory Higgins at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne on Friday.

In a set of semi-finals only available to a fan wall with both games played behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions in Germany, both Final Four games lived up to the excitement. But Barcelona’s game against Milan could not have been any closer as it ended 84-82 in favour of Saruna Jasikevicius’s men.

Despite the win, the Lithuanian coach was not impressed by his side’s performance and admitted it was luck which saw them over the line.

