Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has warned people not to be fooled by a fake profile impersonating him on Facebook Messenger.
The minister said on Wednesday that he had filed a police report about the fake profile, saying the imposter was sending people messages via was being used for messages to be sent to individuals via Messenger. The profile is not linked to a Facebook account.
These messages should be ignored and the profile reported, the minister said.
