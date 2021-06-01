Finance Minister Clyde Caruana does not have a ministerial car, while energy and sustainable development minister Miriam Dalli has an electric car, a series of parliamentary questions showed on Tuesday.

Caruana was appointed minister late last year, succeeding Edward Scicluna and is known to frequently drive himself to work and official functions.

Miriam Dalli, who was appointed at the same time as Caruana, was previously an MEP who made a name for herself by moving legislation to phase out polluting cars across the EU.

She told Nationalist MP Ryan Callus in reply to a question that her ministerial car is a Mercedes Benz leased for €40 daily.

In reply to other questions, Prime Minister Robert Abela said his official car is a BMW 530E iPerformance (a plug-in hybrid) leased for €13,200 annually, excluding VAT. He also makes use of a Range Rover Evoque bought for €42,664, excluding VAT.

The parliamentary secretary for EU funds within the Office of the Prime Minister, Stefan Zrinzo, uses a Mercedes E 220D leased for €12,775 annually, excluding VAT.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri replied that he was still collecting information about the ministerial cars within his ministry.

Education Minister Justyne Caruana said her ministerial car is a BMW 520D leased for €28.91 daily.

Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo has a BMW 7 Series leased for €32.66 daily.