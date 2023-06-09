Clyve Chetcuti and Diana Muscat both secured their first National Point Series titles when the final race was hosted by the Malta Mountain Bike Association at the Majjistral Park.

The Elite category saw Luke Borg taking the lead in an attempt to make up for the two previous disappointing runs.

In spite of Borg leading the way throughout the race and securing a win with an advantage of 36 seconds, Clyve Chetcuti’s second place was enough to pip Borg to the title, with just 20 points.

Jason Vella completed the podium for the day after a battle with Chetcuti and Stefan Scerri who had to retire in the fourth lap after a nasty crash.

Race favourite Diana Muscat did not disappoint, taking a clear lead from the start in the women’s class.

