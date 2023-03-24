The third race of the Cisk 0.0 National Points Series, hosted by the Malta Mountain Bike Association at Ta Ċenċ, Gozo, provided some thrills and upsets as current leader Luke Borg failed to make the podium, in spite of being one of the race favourites.

The nature of the course at Ta Ċenċ meant that an aggressive approach had to be taken by riders in order to keep their positions ahead of their competitors.

The first lap of the six-lap course, saw a number of falls and crashes causing disappointments, particularly in the highly competitive Elite category.

Borg was out to defend his unbeaten run this year, however, competition was strong from riders like Jason Vella, Clyve Chetcuti, Mark Bonnici, Brandon Sultana and Stefan Scerri who were both racing on home territory.

