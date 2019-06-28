Shipping company CMA CGM has move 49 ships under the Maltese flag, meaning its gross tonnage registered locally represents 11 per cent of the fleet registered in Malta

The company already had 38 ships registered under the Malta flag.

Transport Minister Ian Borg also announced on Tuesday that a quarter of the cruise liner ships being built intend to register under the Malta flag. The flag included 780 registered superyachts.

With more than 82 million gross tonnes in vessels, more than 6 per cent of the global fleet is registered under the Malta flag – with an increase of 7 per cent in the first half of 2019.



Mr Borg also pointed out that the average age of ships registered in Malta between January and June 2019 was nine years – one of the lowest ever.



Malta is today classified on the official low risk ships list published by the Paris MoU, while also being confirmed on the Paris MoU’s White List.