A new academic partnership between Central Mediterranean Business School and Coventry University means students can achieve two internationally recognised qualifications through one local programme. CMBS CEO Morgan Parnis shares how this pushes the boundaries of further and higher education in Malta.

Pioneering the future of education in Malta for more than a decade, Central Mediterranean Business School (CMBS) has transformed the national educational landscape. Through a blend of innovation and work-based learning, CMBS provides fully accredited, internationally recognised, field-specific qualifications, which have the student – as well as ever-changing industry demands via an industry-centric curriculum – at their core.

However, the latest innovation spearheaded by the CMBS may well be its most ambitious, and its most impactful, yet.

A new academic partnership between CMBS and renowned British institution Coventry University – the result of 18 months of determined effort – promises to challenge the educational status quo in Malta once again. As a result of the partnership, CMBS will offer a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in collaboration with the University, covering a diverse choice of fields including business management and human resources.

Yet, these programmes remain distinctly homegrown, and give students in Malta a local educational avenue with double the potential, CMBS CEO Morgan Parnis highlights. “This landmark collaboration with Coventry University provides CMBS students with a unique opportunity to graduate with an internationally accredited degree from a top UK university and a leading further and higher education institution in Malta, through one CMBS programme of studies,” he explains.

“This is not CMBS running Coventry University’s programmes in Malta, but rather CMBS leading its own homegrown programmes validated by Coventry University. Students can secure not one but two globally recognised qualifications at the same time, firmly establishing themselves as a global player in their chosen field and opening doors to career progression.”

The range of programmes currently available through the agreement includes a Master of Business Administration, a Master of Business Administration in Human Resource Management, a Certificate of Higher Education in Business Management (CertHE) and a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Business Management or Human Resource Management. Aside from the double qualification, students also enjoy access to the extensive online facilities available at Coventry University, as well as its real-world, expert faculty in physical and digital collaboration with faculty members based in Malta.

As the first education institution to offer students the chance to earn a double degree in the private sector in Malta, the School’s new partnership also sets a new benchmark for the country’s further and higher education space.

“Students and employees increasingly seek educational experiences that are transformative, that empower them to become global citizens and leaders in their respective fields, and that offer them the competitive edge they need to further their careers. Our own research study has identified the increasing demand for part-time Masters’ qualifications, particularly in the field of Business Management,” Parnis shares. “Meanwhile, the working world remains dynamic – especially post-pandemic – and students must be industry-ready when they graduate, with up-to-date, real-world experience as well as academic knowledge. This new partnership has carved an important niche for CMBS, while trail-blazing the way forward for further and higher education in Malta.”

Founded in 2013 as the Academy of Business Leaders, today CMBS is an education powerhouse that aligns its work-based learning programmes with the needs of the student and industry, by channelling fearless and brilliant innovation into the student experience.

“We exist because there is the student,” Parnis affirms. “We must ensure that we add value to every point in their studies, as well as to the career-enhancing qualifications they can achieve through our programmes. Education is not static – which is why, at the heart of everything we do at CMBS, there lies a fervent drive to continuously innovate and revolutionise the way we approach, reinvent, and spearhead the future of education. When we innovate, we raise the game for education in Malta by indirectly encouraging other institutions to do the same. It is a domino effect that will ultimately benefit students – and their future employers.”

While CMBS has charted the local route towards hybrid learning via initiatives such as Campus to Industry and Sites of Learning, its focus on educational innovation also embraces the game-changing ability of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to customise learning for the individual student, says Parnis. “At CMBS, we are active participants in the AI revolution, using AI in our educational practices to improve learning experiences and outcomes. AI will enable us to personalise educational material to each student’s needs, learning style and speed. At CMBS, we’re developing an Erasmus project that will use AI-powered adaptive learning platforms to tailor resources and activities to each student’s learning curve, offering tailored resources and tasks that cater to their strengths and address their weaknesses.”

And this project is just one of many to hold the CEO’s focus at CMBS in the coming years. “We are preparing to open CMBS full-time to Sixth Form students and above from 2024,” he reveals. “Meanwhile, we are setting up satellite CMBS locations in Canada – first in Toronto and later in Vancouver – as well as in West Germany. Both the Canadian and German economies are growing incredibly fast, and these nations are eager to attract expat workers into the country. However, these individuals require certain qualifications, so we will train international students there, according to each country’s needs and specific regulations. We have also recently signed an agreement that would enable an institution in Dubai to run a CMBS programme. All this reconfirms CMBS’s commitment to provide students with international exposure, as we prepare them for success in the global job market.”

Students interested to learn more should visit https://cmbs.edu.mt/ double-qualifications-with-coventry-university/ or contact Daniela Callus on daniela@cmbs.edu.mt. More information about CMBS is available at https://cmbs.edu.mt/.