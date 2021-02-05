CMYMK, a promotional product and corporate gift distributor, has launched a studio in Msida where customers will be able to find inspiration for branding campaigns and acquire promotional items.

"Due to the current pandemic, businesses need to carefully manage their marketing budgets and get back on the wave of the economic recovery with a punch. We will help them achieve that goal," managing director Matthew Gatt said.

The CMYMK studio in Msida.

Speaking about the company he added: "Our mission is to help businesses get seen, responsibly. It is on this basis that we built the slogan behind our brand: see my mark. The new studio that we launched is centrally located and provides a space for businesses to meet with us and better understand which promotional items can truly boost their business.

"Clients will be able to acquire exclusive corporate gifts and receive advice about successful staff and client incentives."

The launch of the studio forms part of a wider branding exercise for CMYMK LTD, which recently launched its website at seemymark.com and the CMYMK trademark.

Originally operating under the tradename Branded Malta the business started out in 2017. The business is a family-run operation and is an official distributor for major luxury corporate gift brands and promotional items.