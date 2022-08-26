Gżira United will be looking to extend their bright start to the season as the Premier League returns this evening with the opening two matches from Match Day 2.

The Maroons, fresh from their opening-day win over Santa Lucia, will be looking to make it two wins out of two when they face Gudja United in the opening match of the day at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 6.30pm).

The match is set to be a tricky test for the Maroons who are looking to build on their bright showing against Sta Lucia but are aware that Gudja may turn out to be a difficult opponent this evening.

“As I always say there are never any easy matches and I’m expecting a very tricky test from Gudja United,” Gżira United coach Darren Abdilla said.

“I had the opportunity to analyse them and they have built a very interesting team that plays 3-4-3 and who base a lot on their three forwards. The majority of their players have experience in playing in the Premier League so they are a settled team.

