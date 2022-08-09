Gżira United could be only 90 minutes away from rewriting the club history books as the Maroons host Austrian Bundesliga side Wolfsberger in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League tie at the Centenary Stadium on Tuesday evening (kick-off: 6pm).

When the draws of the third qualifying round were made, few had given Gżira United a chance of becoming the first Maltese side to reach a Play Off round in a UEFA club competition.

However, Darren Abdilla’s boys continued where they had left off after their stunning win at Serbian giants Radnicki Nis with another resilient performance in Austria last week which has seen the team secure an important goalless draw.

That inevitably left the tie wide open and with the Maroons having home advantage this evening, the Maltese Premier League side are surely daring to dream of securing their biggest win in European football and set up a Play-off Round tie against Norwegian side FC Molde and FC Kisvarda, of Hungary.

“After the first leg, it’s clear that we are optimistic that we can get the qualification that we are chasing,” Gżira United coach Darren Abdilla told the Times of Malta.

