Champions Valletta have issued a statement to reiterate their full confidence in coach Darren Abdilla after the team’s bumpy start their Premier League title defence this season.

The Citizens have struggled for consistency in the opening weeks of the league campaign. After a stunning defeat to Premier League newcomers Sta Lucia on the opening day, Valletta somewhat managed to steady the ship with two wins and two draws in their next four outings.

A disappointing 3-1 defeat to Gżira United last week has, however, again put the pressure back on coach Abdilla with the club fans expressing their criticism to the team’s performances on social media.

However, on Wednesday, the club issued a statement, expressing their complete trust in Abdilla.

“The president and committee of the Valletta Football Club have absolute trust in our head coach Mr Darren Abdilla and his technical staff and officially state that the job of our coach is not at risk.

“Our president Mr Victor Sciriha and Committee members have entrusted Darren Abdilla to lead our technical project for the coming three years, with our main objectives being to advance in UEFA competitions, introduce new youth players and obviously compete for winning of silverware.

“The club is determined to reach goals and objectives as in the recent past years and will keep on supporting the coach and his technical staff in all possible ways, in order to guarantee short and long term achievements.”

Valletta are currently sixth in the Premier League standings with eight points from six matches. They resume their league commitments when they face Gudja United on October 20.