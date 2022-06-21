Malta women’s coach Angela Adamoli has confirmed her final 12-player squad ahead of the FIBA Small Countries Games in Nicosia, Cyprus at the end of the month.

The roster, cut down from 19 players sees a mix of youth and experience with a senior international debut for a number of players, while others who were part of the squad last year, have not made the cut this time around for the tournament which sees Malta attempt to better their placing from June 28- July 3.

