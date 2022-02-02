Mqabba want to fly as high as possible in the Challenge League following a huge 3-2 over Melita last Saturday.They had gone from looking like relegation fodder to possible mid-table marvels.

After registering just one point from four matches heading into the festive period, results started to pick up for Mqabba with 12 points in the last six matches.

“We’ve got to keep the momentum going, keep performing like we are and who knows what will happen,” Mqabba coach Goran Adamovic said.

