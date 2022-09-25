Coach Alfred Attard, and his assistant Clint Tabone, have selected a final list of 18 players which will fly to Croatia on Tuesday morning to participate in the UEFA Regions Cup.

A total of 35 teams from European National Associations will take part in eight one-venue mini-tournaments. The competition is open for regional amateur teams, however, Malta and San Marino are represented by national amateur teams.

Malta has been drawn in Group 8, with Split (Croatia), Belgrade (Serbia) and a team from Ukraine.

The tournament will be held in Zadar, Croatia, and Malta open their campaign on Wednesday against Split Region and then face Ivano Frankivsk, of Ukraine, on October 1.

