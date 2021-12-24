Senegal coach Aliou Cisse named a squad on Friday he hopes will finally bring him an Africa Cup of Nations which has eluded him for over two decades.

The 45-year-old tasted defeat in a final first as captain in 2002 - he missed a penalty in the shootout defeat to Cameroon - and then as coach in 2019.

“I want this Africa Cup of Nations. I have been running after it since 1999,” he said at the press conference after unveiling the squad.

For his third finals as coach he has selected a group which includes 17 who have yet to play in the biennial African football showpiece.

“It is not the novelty (of the finals) that will make the difference but they can bring a freshness of approach to the squad,” he said.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta