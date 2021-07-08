Birkirkara will have their eyes firmly set on securing a much-needed victory in their UEFA Europa Conference League campaign opener when they host San Marino side La Fiorita at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 8pm).

On paper, the Stripes will be seen as favourites to overcome the San Marino champions but football matches are won on the pitch and coach Andre Paus expects his players to show their real strength on Thursday evening as they look for a convincing result that would put them firmly in the driving seat ahead of next week’s second leg.

“We’ve prepared for this game for the last five or six weeks,” Paus told the Times of Malta.

“It’s normal to be a bit concerned with the fitness of our team, particularly as we haven’t played an official match for the past four months.

