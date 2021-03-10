Juventus head coach Andrea Pirlo rued his side’s errors as the Italian champions crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of Porto despite a 3-2 win over Porto in Turin on Tuesday.

Sergio Oliveira’s extra-time free-kick sent twice former winners Porto through to the quarter-finals on the away goals’ rule as the tie finished 4-4 on aggregate.

Speaking to the media after the match, Pirlo said that Juventus had committed four key errors during the tie against the Portuguese side which proved fatal for their hopes of qualification.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta