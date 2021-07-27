Sliema Wanderers are expected to be led by Italian coach Andrea Pisanu, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Italian coach’s contract expired at the end of last season after guiding the team to a fifth-place finish in the Premier League last season.

However, administrative and financial problems that hit the club last season left the Blues with an uncertain future and it looked as though that Pisanu would not extend his stay at the club.

But in the last few weeks, the club’s new administration have worked hard to resolve a number of issues at the club.

