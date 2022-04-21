A goal in each half was enough for Birkirkara to defeat rivals Mġarr United and clinch their 10th women’s championship, on Wednesday night.

With two games left, Birkirkara boast a 12-point lead above second-place Mġarr which reflects the dominant campaign they staged up this season.

Gabriella Zahra opened the score for the Stripes with a close-range effort before Gozitan player Tracy Teuma converted from the penalty spot to the delight of the Birkirkara’s clan.

