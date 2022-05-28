An end of an era for Birkirkara women as coach Melania Bajada will no longer be at the helm of the Stripes after five seasons.

The Gozitan coach had a fitting ending to her long spell in charge of Birkirkara after guiding them to a 3-0 win over Swieqi United which helped them secure a domestic double after winning their 10th domestic championship as well.

Coach Bajada, who has also featured for Birkirkara as a player during her career, has hinted that she might step away from the game for next season but she is keen on staying in the coaching orbit in the coming years.

