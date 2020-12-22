Ħamrun Spartans coach Mark Buttigieg has warned his players against any form of complacency as the in-form Reds will be looking to go top of the Premier League standings when they take on Tarxien Rainbows tomorrow afternoon (kick-off: 5pm).

The Spartans have underlined their title ambitions with sparkling displays which saw them secure impressive victories over Old Firm rivals Sliema Wanderers (2-0) and Floriana (3-1) that lifted them to third place in the standings on 25 points, three adrift of the leaders.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta