Sirens FC’s decision to part ways with coach Steve D’Amato and appoint Giovanni Tedesco was needed to rejuvenate the St Paul’s Bay side season after a rather disappointing start to the season, team manager Gilbert Camilleri said yesterday.

On Monday, Sirens FC surprised many football pundits with the decision to sack D’Amato as first-team coach particularly after the St Paul’s Bay outfit brushed aside Gudja 3-1 and had managed to upset Premier League title challengers Hibernians (1-0) and Gżira (1-0) in recent weeks.

The win against Gudja United has lifted Sirens up to 11th in the standings on 15 points, three clear of the relegation zone.

Contacted by the Times of Malta yesterday to delve on the reasons behind the decision to relieve D’Amato from his duties as first team coach, Camilleri said that the matter had been discussed by the club committee for over a week.

“It was not a decision that was taken overnight,” Camilleri said.

“The club committee has been meeting to discuss the matter for the whole week and we decided that a change in first-team coach is needed to turn the team’s fortunes,” added Camilleri who refused to delve further on the matter.

