New Valletta coach Danilo Doncic is urging his players to show their real character as the Citizens’ hopes of making the Championship Pool faces a stern test when they take on Premier League leaders Hibernians at the National Stadium this afternoon (kick-off: 16.00).
Valletta have been struggling to reach the Championship Pool this season as they currently lie seventh in the standings on 21 points, three adrift of sixth-placed Gżira United.
But the most worrying aspect for the capital club is the fact that they have not won a league match since November 27 when they had the better of Mosta 3-1 and new coach Danilo Doncic is desperate to mastermind a change in fortunes for his team if they are to make the top six.
“We are definitely in a very difficult position,” Doncic told the Times of Malta.
