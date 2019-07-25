Two coach drivers who allegedly defiled a young girl they used to drive home from school have been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to charges.

Nidhin Eldhose, 32, and Sarath Babu Kongadan, 28, had befriended the minor on social media. The girl’s parents got to know about the suspected abuse after their daughter had a hospital visit and subsequently filed a police report.

The two men were arraigned separately on Tuesday, with both pleading not guilty to engaging in sex with the minor, defilement as well as using communications technology to set up a date with the girl.

They were also charged with producing and possessing pornographic material involving minors.

Defence lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace made a request for bail during the arraignment of Mr Eldhose, arguing that so far there was just the police report to go by.

“We know nothing else. It is still too early to deny bail. It all depends on the testimony of the minor,” the lawyer argued.

However prosecuting inspector John Spiteri objected to the request in view of the nature and gravity of the charges as well as the risk that the man would abscond.

Both suspects are Indian nationals.

Moreover, the fear of tampering with evidence was “clear and manifest,” Inspector Spiteri stressed.

After hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided over by magistrate Neville Camilleri, rejected the bail request.

No request for bail was made during the arraignment of the second accused who was remanded in custody.

A request for a ban on the men’s names was also denied by the court, which, however, imposed a ban on the publication of the alleged victim’s name.

Inspector Joseph Xerri also prosecuted. Lawyer Joseph Calleja appeared parte civile.