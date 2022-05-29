The COVID-19 pandemic halted sports leagues in Malta for two consecutive years, however, the 2021-22 basketball season suffered no effects of long covid as it ran through from start to finish, with all cup competitions and the league titles finding new winners this year.

New league winners Starlites FIJO had been dominant for the past three years and just a few weeks ago, the Naxxar side finally had something to show for it with the Division One trophy, after a 3-0 sweep of Mellieħa Libertas in the playoff finals.

