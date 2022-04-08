Malta women’s coach Mark Gatt has called on his players to stay focused as they cross swords against European giants Denmark in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier at the Centenary Stadium, on Friday (kick-off: 6pm).

The Maltese girls are on the back of the second edition of the VisitMalta Tournament which saw Gatt’s side pick up a victory against Moldova before staging a gutsy display against World Cup hopefuls Morocco.

Coach Gatt is pleased with the attitude shown by his players throughout the training sessions heading into the stern test against Denmark, who won the reverse fixture in the competition opener back in September.

“We have been preparing ourselves in the best possible way for this match,” Gatt said.

