Malta Under 21 coach Gilbert Agius has named a squad of 30 players ahead of the away double-header against Lithuania and Slovakia, next month.

The squad will take part in a training camp here in Malta before travelling as part of the Under 21 national team’s commitments in Group C of the UEFA European U21 Championship 2023 qualifiers. The list will be trimmed down to 23 later on next week.

Coach Agius has introduced a number of new faces to the list. Pietà trio Samuel Okoh, Jake Ghio and Sheldon Mizzi were given the thumbs up for the first time, together with Joshua Micallef, of Luqa St Andrews, and Larens Vella, of Rabat Ajax.

