Malta U-21 Team coach Gilbert Agius has named a provisional 29-man squad ahead of next month’s UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifying Group C matches.

The Maltese youngsters host group leaders Spain on Friday, November 12 at the Centenary Stadium before heading to Northern Ireland to face the home side at Mourneview Park in Lurgan on November 16.

Agius has brought in seven new faces in his provisional squad, namely Zean Leonardi (Pieta’ Hotspurs), Nikolai Micallef (Ħamrun Spartans), Michael Gatt (Qrendi FC), Gianluca Sciberras (Mosta FC), Leo Agius (KVC Westerlo), and Marsaxlokk duo, Calvin Camilleri and Ryan Tonna.

Agius will be seeking to step up his team’s development following this month’s 4-0 defeat in Slovakia and a narrow 2-1 upset in Lithuania.

