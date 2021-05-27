New Malta U-21 coach Gilbert Agius is looking forward to step his preparations for next September’s UEFA Championship qualifiers when today he leads his team to a training camp in Slovenia.

Agius has named a 25-man squad for the camp in Slovenia where they will be playing two friendly matches against the Qatar U-23 Olympic team on Sunday before taking on Bosnia-Herzegovina five days later.

The games will be played during a 12-day training camp in Slovenia, that will provide the U21 head coach an opportunity to take a closer look at his players and helped them to familiarise more with the playing system the team will be using during the 2023 UEFA European U21 Group C qualifying campaign.

