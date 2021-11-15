An elderly sports coach who stands accused of defiling a vulnerable 15-year old girl whom he regularly accompanied to training, was granted bail on Monday after the victim and her relatives testified.

The man, whose name cannot be published to protect the alleged victim, is pleading not guilty to the alleged non-consensual acts, defilement as well as subjecting the girl to offensive, humiliating, degrading and intimidating behaviour.

During his arraignment three weeks ago, prosecuting Inspector John Spiteri explained how the alleged abuse came to light when the girl confided in social workers about her ordeal.

The court was also informed that the man was convicted of defilement of a minor back in the 1970s.

The accused was remanded in custody upon his arraignment.

As proceedings continued, the victim herself testified as well as her parents and a number of officials from the club where the accused offered his services as sports coach.

The court was told last month how the man used to allegedly touch the victim's breasts and place his hand between her legs over her trousers. The girl would tell him to stop but he would warn her not to tell anyone so as not to land him in trouble.

The girl ultimately needed help from a psychiatrist after manifesting suicidal ideation, the court was informed.

A fresh application for bail was upheld by the court, presided over by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, in view of the fact that those civilian witnesses had testified.

The accused was ordered to deposit €2,000, bind himself under a €10,000 personal guarantee, sign the bail book and abide by a curfew.

The court further barred the man from carrying out any coaching activities.

Inspector John Spiteri is prosecuting, assisted by AG lawyer Angele Vella.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Richard Sladden are defence counsel.